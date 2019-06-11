'Discover Nature' event in Daley Plaza Tuesday

The "Discover Nature" event will kick off in Daley Plaza Tuesday.You'll be able to meet all kinds of creatures as the Cook County Forest Preserves hosts a celebration of the great outdoors. You can also learn about camping and hiking opportunities around the city.There will be raffle prizes to win as well and a Facebook Live version of the Mike Nowak Show at noon with special guest Toni Preckwinkle.Last year, snakes, owls, turtles and more came to the Loop. The event begins at 10 a.m.