PETS & ANIMALS

Dog looks guilty after being caught splashing in swimming pool

EMBED </>More Videos

This is cute! Watch what happens when a dog gets busted for playing in the pool.

JENKS, Oklahoma --
Busted!

Baxter the dog was enjoying his dip in the inflatable pool, splashing around, when he suddenly realized he wasn't alone.

Jerry Gordon glanced out of his window and watched his giant Schnauzer having fun and then when Baxter noticed him recording, he made eye contact and stepped out of the pool.

"Oops! I got caught," Gordon wrote on Facebook.

The dog's reaction was priceless. He retained eye contact with Gordon, then barked and behaved like he did nothing wrong.

Gordon said that Baxter is so full of life and that he is constantly entertaining them.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogviral videopoolu.s. & worldcute animalsOklahoma
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News