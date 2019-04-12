Pets & Animals

Girl not amused by 'SNL' joke about her disabled pet chicken

Granite Heart tests out a custom wheelchair. The chicken was born with a deformed foot and was the subject of a joke on a recent episode of "Saturday Night Live." (Mikayla Feehan/Via AP)

UNDERHILL, Vt. -- A Vermont girl isn't happy that her disabled pet chicken was joked about on "Saturday Night Live."

The chicken, named Granite Heart, is learning to walk with a custom wheelchair.

On a recent 'SNL' episode, the television show's "Weekend Update" co-host said she should "just eat the chicken."

Ten-year-old Alora Wood of Underhill, Vermont, tells NECN-TV that she knows the segment was meant to be a joke, but says what if it was a dog.

The chicken was born with a deformed foot.

The girl says: "Any creature, no matter how big, no matter how small, they deserve to have a perfect life."

The custom wheelchair came from a company in Amherst, New Hampshire, that makes pet wheelchairs.
