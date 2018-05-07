PETS & ANIMALS

More than 100 cats living in 'deplorable' conditions removed from garage

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 cats removed from Hatboro home: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 6 p.m., May 6, 2018 (WPVI)

HATBORO, Pa. --
More than 100 cats have been removed from a Montgomery County garage.

Hatboro police received a call Friday about a strange odor coming from the building on the unit block of Byberry Road.

They spoke to a man who said he lives in the loft space of the garage and kept the cats.

Officers returned Saturday with a search warrant.

On Sunday, they removed 114 cats with the help of the Montgomery County SPCA.

They returned to the scene and used a heat sensor to search for more.

"The conditions the individual and the cats were living in are absolutely deplorable, probably the worst I've ever seen," said Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner.

All of the cats are being evaluated and treated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newscatshoardingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Dog stuck under house for over 30 hours rescued
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Bruno the fat cat adopted by South Loop couple
FDA warns of pet abuse for access to opioids
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News