Pets & Animals

Western New York woman set to open kangaroo zoo

NEW YORK -- An animal lover aims to give New Yorkers the experience of living down under.

Laura Kagels is in the process of opening the only kangaroo zoo in Western New York.

"People love the kangaroos. They love interacting with them," Kagels said.

She started adopting kangaroos three years ago and now has a dozen living in her home.

The joeys are bottle fed and cared for inside until they're old enough to live in a heated barn outback.

She's now working to transform a two-acre site into a zoo where people can get private tours and spend some one on one time with the kangaroos and joeys.

"We've had so much water this year. We just don't have the enclosures ready to bring people in."

Kagels plans to build eight foot high fences on a two-acre site. She also needs to get insured before allowing visitors to bond with the bucks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew yorkzoopetanimal
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Car crashes into clothing store on NW Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer Tuesday
Trump administration targeting 'birth tourism' mothers
Show More
Wheaton police called to clear donuts from road
Teen, 16, missing from Lawndale: police
2 brothers injured in Chicago barbershop shooting released from hospital
Chicago Neighborhood Opportunity Fund accepting applications for $10M in grants
Adler Planetarium turns 90, reveals new logo
More TOP STORIES News