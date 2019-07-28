Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation

But the numbers of some shark species are on the decline.
Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is working to spread awareness about the critical role sharks play in the ecosystems where they live and encouraging the public to get involved in their conservation.
RELATED: Watch the live stream of Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium
WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
Right here in Chicago, the Shedd Aquarium is working on conservation efforts and encouraging the public to get involved.
WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
We're talking about that work with Dr. Steven Kessel, the aquarium's director of marine research.