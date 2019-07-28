Newsviews: The Shedd Aquarium & Shark Conservation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5425491" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whether you're fascinated or afraid of sharks, experts say they are important to the ecological balance and health of their environments. Part 1.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5425493" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Whether you're fascinated or afraid of sharks, experts say they are important to the ecological balance and health of their environments. Part 2.

Whether you're fascinated or afraid of sharks, experts say they are important to the ecological balance and health of their environments.But the numbers of some shark species are on the decline.Chicago's Shedd Aquarium is working to spread awareness about the critical role sharks play in the ecosystems where they live and encouraging the public to get involved in their conservation.Right here in Chicago, the Shedd Aquarium is working on conservation efforts and encouraging the public to get involved.We're talking about that work with Dr. Steven Kessel, the aquarium's director of marine research.