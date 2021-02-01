Pets & Animals

Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian zoo

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON D.C. -- Check out these adorable pandas playing in the snow.

This is at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are having the ultimate snow day.

You can see them sliding downhill, doing some somersaults and simply enjoying themselves playing around in the snow.

EMBED More News Videos

A pair of giant pandas have a fun snow day in this video from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington D.C.



The Smithsonian remains closed to visitors for the pandemic, but its panda cam is available for all to enjoy.

Mei Xiang is a 22-year-old female giant panda who was born in China and weighs about 233 pounds. Tian Tian is a 23-year-old adult male giant panda, also born in China, who weighs about 264 pounds.

They have a male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the Smithsonian zoo last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington d.c.zoosnowpandacute animalssmithsonian
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years | LIVE RADAR
CPS remains in limbo as school reopening negotiations continue with CTU
Chicago re-enters Phase 4 of Resurgence Plan
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
18 shot in weekend gun violence
Rachel Mellon's disappearance remains unsolved 25 years later
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized, recovering from 'operation'
Show More
Protestors call for rent, mortgage to be canceled
Rep Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party's Trump embrace
CDC releases guidance to safely watch Super Bowl
I-94 multi-car accident temporarily closes express lanes
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
More TOP STORIES News