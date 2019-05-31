Pets & Animals

Animals affected by Oklahoma storms to arrive at PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO -- Animals affected by the recent Oklahoma storms are expected to arrive in Chicago Friday morning.

The pets were rescued by PAWS Chicago Wednesday to alleviate overcrowding at the Humane Society of Cherokee County, Ft. Gibson Animal Control, and several other Oklahoma rescues impacted by the story.

Each pet will be given complete medical care.

None of the pets have owners who will be searching for them, they were already in shelters at the time the storms hit. Now they're hoping to make a new home in Chicago.
