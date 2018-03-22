PETS & ANIMALS

PAWS Chicago slashing adoption fees for adult dogs, cats

Take a look at some of the adult pets available to adopt now from PAWS Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Spring is a time for new beginnings - and it's the perfect time to give a shelter pet a forever home.

PAWS Chicago is holding an adoption event this weekend called "A Chance to Bloom," designed to help adult animals find a home. PAWS is offering 50 percent off adoption fees for adult dogs (7 months +) and cats (1 year +) on Saturday, March 24 and Sunday, March 25 at its Lincoln Park adoption center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue in Chicago.

Click here to view the full list of adoptable cats and dogs that is updated in real-time as pets become available or are adopted.

If you're not able to bring a pet home, you can also make a donation or volunteer at PAWS' adoption centers and foster homes.
What is the adoption process like at PAWS Chicago?
- To adopt a pet from PAWS Chicago, you must:
- Bring along all family members (including children and roommates) to meet your new cat or dog. Be sure to bring any resident dogs if you are adopting a dog.
- Verify that you are allowed to have a pet of the breed and size where you currently live (for renters and condo owners)
- Be at least 21 years of age with a government-issued photo ID
- Be available to spend up to an hour with an Adoption Counselor

What are some of the benefits of adopting from PAWS?
- Spay/neuter surgery
- All age-appropriate vaccinations
- Microchip
- Support through your pet's lifetime
- The PAWS Chicago Lifetime Guarantee, if something happens to you or you can no longer care for your pet
- Leash and collar and starter bag of Merrick Pet Food (or in Schatzi's case, a year of free food)
- Saving lives! When you adopt you helped save TWO lives--the life of the pet you are taking home and that of another who is now able to come into the adoption program.

PAWS adoption fees:

DOGS:
Adult (dogs aged seven months and older) $300*
Puppies (dogs aged six months and younger) $400*
*This fee includes a $100.00 deposit which is refundable upon completion of obedience training.
CATS: Varies by age, visit the PAWS Chicago website for adoption process and fees.

Pets are adoptable thorough PAWS Chicago at the following locations across the Chicago area:

Pippen Fasseas Adoption Center
1997 N. Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
773-935-7297 (PAWS)

Sat & Sun: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mon-Fri: 12 - 7 p.m.

Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center
1616 Deerfield Road
Highland Park, IL 60035 - Map it

224-707-1190
Wednesday - 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Thurs & Fri - 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday - 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday - 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
