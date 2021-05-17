pets

Anti-Cruelty Society offers to help pets, owners transition as people head back to work

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As the country eases up on COVID restriction, more people are getting out of the house and leaving their pets at home.

With more people heading back to work, the Anti-Cruelty Society is helping families with pets make that transition.

They're offering emergency boarding programs, behavior helplines and other resources to help people and their pets out.

The American Pet Products Association says more than thirteen million people got a new pet last year.
