VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum

The Field Museum posted video of someone in a T-Rex costume pretending to be "Sue" exploring the museum that is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice. 🤷♀️ pic.twitter.com/X5z1yo5VU1— Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) March 18, 2020
The Field Museum is closed through at least March 29.
