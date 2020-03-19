Coronavirus

VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the Shedd Aquarium shared video of penguins taking a tour of the aquarium, now the Field Museum is getting in on the fun.

The Field Museum posted video of someone in a T-Rex costume pretending to be "Sue" exploring the museum that is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice."



RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins go on tour of exhibits

EMBED More News Videos

The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks, so staff took some of the penguins on a field trip.



The Field Museum is closed through at least March 29.

Coronavirus Chicago Update: School closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagomuseum campuscoronavirusthe field museum
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in stimulus checks to Americans
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park shelter in place order issued as 2 ER doctors test positive for COVID-19
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
ATMs stolen from 3 Lakeview businesses in minutes
Financial help available in Illinois during COVID-19 crisis
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Trump calls himself 'wartime president' as he battles coronavirus
Show More
46 sick in Willowbrook nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
What exactly is the Defense Production Act?
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Wife of Hobart pastor critically hospitalized with COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News