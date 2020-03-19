VIDEO: 'Sue' the T-Rex tours Field Museum

Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/X5z1yo5VU1 — Field Museum (@FieldMuseum) March 18, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6017812" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Shedd Aquarium is closed for two weeks, so staff took some of the penguins on a field trip.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After the Shedd Aquarium shared video of penguins taking a tour of the aquarium, now the Field Museum is getting in on the fun.The Field Museum posted video of someone in a T-Rex costume pretending to be "Sue" exploring the museum that is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19."Once SUE heard about the @shedd_aquarium penguins, we really didn't have a choice."The Field Museum is closed through at least March 29.