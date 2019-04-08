Pets & Animals

Lion tamer back in the ring after attack during circus performance in Ukraine

UKRAINE -- A lion tamer is back in the ring after a lion attacked him during a circus performance in Ukraine more than one week ago.

The terrifying moment 32-year-old Hamada Kouta was mauled was caught on camera.

Video posted by PETA shows the moment the lion clamped onto Kouta's arm, forcing him to the ground.

RELATED: Twitter users troll PETA after tweet says people should stop using 'anti-animal language'

"Two seconds; he's come to me and attack me and catch me," Kouta told ABC News reporter Marci Gonzalez.

The trainer was able to fend the lion off, but he said one of the animal's teeth was still stuck in his muscle.

Experts said Kouta was lucky to walk away with a few gashes and bite marks.

"The trainer's life was absolutely in danger," said Ron Magill with Zoo Miami. "He's very lucky to survive that. If that lion had gotten the trainer by the neck it probably wouldn't have ended as well as it did."

Kouta is still working with the lion and admits the attack was not the lion's fault but his own.

"This is not (the) first time I have attacked ... they have so many times ... These lions and tigers for me just like my sons, like my daughter."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscircusukraineanimalanimal attacku.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News