Closed Pheasant Run Resort puts items up for auction

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- You can now own a piece of a popular suburban hotel that is now out of business.An online auction starts next week for items found inside the Pheasant Run Resort.The Saint Charles Hotel and entertainment area closed down earlier this year.The facility is filled with over 3,000 items that will be sold to the public over four days.Everything from kitchenware to the things hanging on the walls are on the auction block.You can check the items out in person at Pheasant Run this weekend.