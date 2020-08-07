Business

Closed Pheasant Run Resort puts items up for auction

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles has put their items up for auction.

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (WLS) -- You can now own a piece of a popular suburban hotel that is now out of business.

An online auction starts next week for items found inside the Pheasant Run Resort.

The Saint Charles Hotel and entertainment area closed down earlier this year.

The facility is filled with over 3,000 items that will be sold to the public over four days.

Everything from kitchenware to the things hanging on the walls are on the auction block.

You can check the items out in person at Pheasant Run this weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoisst. charleshotelauction
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker issues new guidelines to penalize businesses for COVID-19 violations
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky next week
Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
Indiana reports 1,051 new COVID-19 cases as governor extends restrictions
Old-school surveillance key to tracking alleged Chicago Black Disciples
Show More
Website helps promote Black-owned businesses near you
River North street dining expands, more lakefront restaurants reopen Friday
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
14 dead, 123 injured after plane skids off runway in India
5 former CDC directors on where US failed in COVID-19 response
More TOP STORIES News