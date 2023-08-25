Toss & Spin hosts pickleball pop-up events around Chicago

Tracy, Tanja, Val and Roz picked up their pickleball paddles and showed off their skills.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. It is sort of a cross between tennis and ping pong.

On ABC 7 Eyewitness News streaming at 7 a.m., Chris Clark with Toss & Spin stopped by to give more insight into this segment of the sports world. Clark is the founder and owner of Toss and Spin. It is a Racket Sports Agency creating turnkey tennis and pickleball events around the world.

There are two pickleball events happening next week. On Monday, August 28, Clark and staff members will be at The School House from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for the Grey Goose Honey Deuce cocktail event. It is located at 1065 N Orleans.

On Tuesday, August 29, the reps with Vizzy Hard Seltzer and Time Out are hosting "It's serving summer" event. All pickleball players are welcomed to join. To learn more, contact Toss & Spin by clicking here.