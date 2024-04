New pierogi restaurant in Wicker Park area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is a new concept restaurant in the Wicker Park neighborhood that reinforces Chicago's strong Polish roots.

It is called Pierogi Kitchen. It recently opened in January on West North Avenue in Chicago. Co-owner Art Wnorowski stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk about the restaurant and showcase his special pierogis. To learn more about the rich tapestry of polish flavors or visit Pierogi Kitchen, click here.