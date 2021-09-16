Crews break ground on Casa Durango affordable housing in Pilsen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews broke ground on a new affordable housing project in Pilsen Thursday.Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on hand as the Resurrection Project hosted the groundbreaking for Casa Durango. It's the non-profit's latest affordable housing project in Pilsen.Casa Durango is a 53-unit multi-family affordable rental housing project across two properties, one located at 19th Street and Racine Avenue and the other located near 21st and Ashland Avenue.The building project is being funded by a nine percent low income housing tax credit allocation from the city of Chicago and investment from the National Equity Fund.The apartments are for households earning between $28K-$56K annually for a family of four."Over the last several years, Pilsen has seen many new private developments go up, property values going up and higher rents increasing at alarming rates. We believe in economic and balanced development in neighborhoods. We welcome newcomers, but we also want the families who have been here for many years to benefit from the prosperity of neighborhood development," said Raul Raymundo, The Resurrection Project CEO."Development doesn't have to mean displacement," Mayor Lightfoot said. "As the community's fortunes rise, the long-term residents are actually the beneficiaries...because as they are able to stay in their community in affordable housing."The new modern units will be two to three bedroom apartments and as the mayor said they give families the room they need. It will also give residents with disabilities a place to live.The Chicago Housing Authority and the state will also offer vouchers for 14 of the units.The groundbreaking coincides with Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month.The buildings are expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.