Mexican-style soup kitchen in Chicago's Pilsen cooks up taste of home

Socorro Zapata feeds those in need with a little taste of home in her soup kitchen based in St. Pius Church in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Led by her faith and a heaping spoonful of dedication, Socorro Zapata has been helping feed the hungry in her Pilsen community for 15 years.

"Today we prepared rice, beans, tamales, and also some picadillo or spiced ground meat with vegetables," said Zapata.

The Greater Chicago Food Depository supplies the ingredients - and Zapata and her team of volunteers take care of the rest using the kitchen in the basement of St. Pius V Church on Ashland to cook up deliciously home-cooked style meals.

"Our style is Mexican, but we also know how to cook pastas and we try to change it up because it's not just Mexicans, but also Americans and African-Americans," said Zapata.

Rain or snow, the ladies whip up enough food for up to 60 people, three days a week.

The soup kitchen serves mostly men who are either homeless or dealing with addiction or mental health issues. Some, are just in need of a taste of home.

"Some people are employed but they live alone because their families are back in their home countries," explained Zapata. "So it's more comforting for them to come and feel like they're with family."

Zapata said its their duty to show up and make sure everyone gets fed right on time, which is 12:30 p.m. on the dot.

"Our mission, like that of St. Pius and the mission of the food bank, is the same. In the end it's to attack hunger and to let no one go to bed hungry," said Zapata.

Cucharada colmada de dedicación y fe

Guiada por la fe y una cucharada colmada de dedicación, Socorro Zapata lleva 15 años alimentando a gente hambrienta en la comunidad de Pilsen en Chicago.

"Hoy preparamos arroz, frijoles, tamales, también un poco de picadillo con verduras." dijo Zapata.

El Banco de Alimentos de Chicago supple los ingredientes y Zapata y su equipo de voluntarias se encargan del resto. Utillizan la cocina en el sótano de la iglesia St. Pío V en la Ashland para cocinar comidas deliciosas estilo casero.

"Nuestro estilo es Mexicano, pero tambien pues sabemos cocinar pastas y tambien tratamos de variar porque no solamente vienen Mexicanos, sino también gente Americana o gente Afro-Americana," dijo Zapata.

Llueve o truene, las voluntarias cocinan lo suficiente para aproximadamente 60 personas, trés veces a la semana.

La mayoría de los invitados del comedor comunitario son hombres. Unos son desamparados, otros estan lidiando con adicciones o problemas de salud mental. Pero al fin del día, buscan un pedacito de hogar.

"Algunas personas si tienen empleo, pero viven sólos porque su familia la tienen en sus paises. Entonces es mas cómodo para ellos venir y sentirse que hay una familia," dijo Zapata.

Zapata dijo que el deber de ella y su equipo es asegurar que todos coman, y a su debido horario. Su servicio empieza a las 12:30 p.m. puntualmente.

"Nuestra misión como San Pío y la mission del banco de comida es la misma, al finar es al atacar el hambre y que ninguna vaya dormir sin comer," dijo Zapata.