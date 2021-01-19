Pingree Grove twin brothers hit by car while skateboarding in unincorporated Elgin, police say

UNINCORPORATED ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Twin boys were seriously injured when they were hit by a car in unincorporated Elgin Monday evening.Two 14-year-old brothers from Pingree Grove were skateboarding in the 39W200 block of Highland Avenue when they were struck by a vehicle around 5:30 p.m., according to a statement from the Kane County Sheriff's Office.Both boys were rushed to St. Joseph's Hospital in Elgin, where they are listed in serious condition, investigators said.Authorities said the driver of the vehicle was transported to another area hospital. No information was immediately available on their condition.No additional details have been released. It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.