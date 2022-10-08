11-carat pink diamond sells for record $57.7M at Hong Kong auction

The flawless Wiliamson Pink Star diamond was found in Tanzania, in one of the oldest operating diamond mines in the world

A pink diamond has sold for a record-setting price at auction.

An 11.5-carat pink diamond just set a new world record, selling for $57.7 million, which is more than $5 million per carat.

It shatters the previous record of nearly $2.7 million per carat for a Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond that sold in 2018.

The chairman of jewelry and watches at Sotheby's Asia told Forbes the diamond has the best qualities possible for a pink diamond.

The diamond was auctioned off Friday at Sotheby's Hong Kong.

The bidding was live-streamed and was quickly reduced to three participants -- someone at the Hong Kong Convention Center and two phone bidders.

The person at the convention center ended up being the highest bidder.