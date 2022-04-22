Monty the piping plover returns to Chicago, but where is Rose?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monty the piping plover is back at Montrose Beach! But now the question is: where is his feathered lady friend, Rose?The lovebirds became famous in 2019 when they were spotted at Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side.Monty flew in from Texas. He's at his usual summer nesting spot at Montrose, where he arrived three years ago.Birders are now waiting for Rose to arrive in Chicago from Florida.On Tuesday, another piping plover was spotted at Rainbow Beach on the city's South Side.