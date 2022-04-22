birds

Monty the piping plover returns to Chicago, but where is Rose?

Watch the video to see a surprise guest who happened to fly in for this segment!
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Monty the piping plover returns to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monty the piping plover is back at Montrose Beach! But now the question is: where is his feathered lady friend, Rose?

The lovebirds became famous in 2019 when they were spotted at Montrose Beach on Chicago's North Side.

SEE ALSO | Illinois residents urged to take down bird feeders, bird baths

Monty flew in from Texas. He's at his usual summer nesting spot at Montrose, where he arrived three years ago.

Birders are now waiting for Rose to arrive in Chicago from Florida.

On Tuesday, another piping plover was spotted at Rainbow Beach on the city's South Side.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechicagouptownbeachesbirdsanimals
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRDS
IL residents urged to take down bird feeders, baths
Bald eagle sick with bird flu euthanized in Wisconsin
Bird flu outbreak: Hundreds of birds found dead in NW suburbs
Lincoln Park Zoo moving birds out of view amid avian flu outbreak
TOP STORIES
4 bodies found in Chicago River, Lake Michigan in a week: CPD
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Family of Will County toddler found dead reaches $6.4M settlement
Chicago Pride in the Park 2022 lineup released
Former CPS theater director gets probation in student sex case
Security volunteers, martial artists to patrol CTA Red Line trains
Handyman appears in court in gruesome stabbing murder of mom
Show More
IL residents urged to take down bird feeders, baths
Bulls-Bucks game 3 at United Center Friday
Prosecutors identify suspect in disappearance of Madeleine McCann
Suburban man survives COVID after 116-day hospital stay
Chicago Weather: Rainy, cooler by the lake Friday
More TOP STORIES News