birds

Illinois residents asked to take down bird feeders, baths to slow spread of avian flu

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Hundreds of birds found dead as deadly avian flu sweeps NW suburbs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois residents are being encouraged to stop using bird feeders and bird baths to help slow the spread of avian flu.

The EA HFN1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) is currently impacting wild and domestic bird species in Illinois, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.

SEE ALSO | Bird flu 2022: Hundreds of birds found dead as avian influenza sweeps through Baker's Lake

HPAI was first detected in wild Canada geese in Illinois in March. While it has not yet been detected in songbirds, the IDNR recommends residents take down their bird feeders and baths through the end of May, or until HPAI infections subside in the Midwest

The department also recommends the following:

-Clean and rinse bird feeders and baths with a diluted bleach solution (nine parts water to one part bleach) and put away or clean weekly if they can't be moved away from birds.
-Remove any bird seed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds or other wildlife.

-Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.

The avian flu is rarely transmissible to humans. Nevertheless, experts said you should avoid birds in the wild.

SEE ALSO | Lincoln Park Zoo joins zoos across continent moving birds inside amid new bird flu outbreak

If five or more deceased wild birds are observed in one location, an IDNR district wildlife biologist should be contacted.

USDA Wildlife Services also may be contacted at 1-866-487-3297.

In addition, IDNR requests all deceased or sick bald eagles be reported to the agency.

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsillinoisfluoutbreakbirdsnature
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIRDS
Bald eagle sick with bird flu euthanized in Wisconsin
Bird flu outbreak: Hundreds of birds found dead in NW suburbs
Lincoln Park Zoo moving birds out of view amid avian flu outbreak
Nearly 3M chickens disposed of in Wisconsin due to a bird flu outbreak
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with DUI in SW Side crash that decapitated woman
Zion woman claims she's being harrassed because she's Muslim
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Bodycam video shows police de-escalation during mental health crisis
Former CPD officer starts health and wellness business
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Mom speaks out after carjackers stole SUV with 2 kids inside
Show More
Teen accused in plot to attack Chicago-area mosque pleads not guilty
Englewood children celebrate Earth Day with week of hands-on fun
'Stop! Stop!': Video shows semi nearly crash into OH school bus
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
Chicago gets 'F' for air pollution from American Lung Association
More TOP STORIES News