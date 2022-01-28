Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours before Biden's infrastructure visit; extent of injuries unknown

The bridge, adjacent to Frick Park on the city's east side, collapsed Friday morning.

A bridge in Pittsburgh collapsed Friday morning. (Greg Barnhisel/Twitter)

PITTSBURGH -- A snow-covered bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pennsylvania city to talk about his infrastructure plan.

The commuter bridge, which pans over a creek in Frick Park on the city's east side, collapsed Friday morning. Images from the scene show a bus atop a section of the bridge that appears to have fallen and sloped at a near 45-degree angle.



An update will be provided on injuries once emergency responders assess the situation, authorities said.

"Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance," the Pittsburgh Public Safety department tweeted.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman told CNN that he lives near collapse site and has driven over the bridge "thousands of times." He said officials had not reported fatalities but there are some injuries.

Fetterman said the bridge fell about 60 feet onto a walking trail below, giving emergency workers an easy path to access those in need of rescue.

Officials said a strong natural gas odor was detected after the collapse, and a gas line has since been cut.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the collapse is unknown.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.
