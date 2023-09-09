Chopper7 was over Busse Woods, where a small King Air 200 plane crashed Friday evening.

Plane crash in Busse Woods: No injuries after craft goes down near O'Hare, Elk Grove Village PD says

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A small plane crashed in Busse Woods near O'Hare Friday evening, Elk Grove Village police said.

Police said the plane was a corporate King Air 200 nd the pilot was able to walk away. It was not immediately known why the plane crashed.

Officials said there were no fatalities and no injuries have yet been reported.

The plane landed about three miles west of O'Hare Airport at Busse Woods Grove, Chicago fire officials said.

The Cook County Forest Preserve Police Department is leading the investigation and response with Elk Grove Village fire and police assisting.

No further details were immediately available.