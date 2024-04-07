Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoff

DENVER, Colorado -- A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Houston had to make an emergency landing at the Denver International Airport after the engine cover seemingly tore away during takeoff on Sunday, according to officials.

In a video sent to ABC News by a passenger on flight 3695, the engine's cowling could be seen peeling back, flying off and striking the aircraft's wing flap as the plane began to come off the ground.

One passenger described the ordeal as "frightening."

"People in the exit row across from me started yelling at the flight attendants and showing them the damage. We turned around and made a full-speed landing. The pilots did a great job on the landing," the passenger said.

According to the Federal Aviation Association, the Boeing 737-800 aircraft was towed back to the gate after landing around 8:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said all passengers were checked out and cleared by the local fire department before boarding another plane to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport.

The flight is estimated to arrive in Houston at 1:55 p.m.

This incident will remain under investigation, officials said.



