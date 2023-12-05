National plastic bag recycling directory site down after I-Team, ABC News track bags to landfills

A national plastic bag recycling directory website is disabled after the I-Team and ABC News tracked some plastic bags to landfills and incinerators.

The national plastic bag recycling directory website is now disabled.

The CEO of the company that manages the site told ABC News the decision to get rid of the resource was partially because of a lack of funding. But, it was also driven by a desire to clear the air about plastic recycling and the illusion of what's really getting recycled.

Walmart and Target were dropped from the directory six months ago, after the ABC7 Chicago I-Team and ABC News tracked plastic bags.

We found the majority of the 46 trackers did not end up in locations associated with plastic bag recycling. Half last pinged at landfills or incinerators.

In statements, Walmart said the store was taking steps to reduce the use of single-use plastic and plastic bags. Target said it is serious about its role in reducing waste and is committed to looking at ways to improve its recycling efforts.