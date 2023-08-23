  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Chicago Union Station's The Polar Express train ride tickets on sale Wednesday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 5:54PM
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride on sale
EMBED <>More Videos

Tickets for Union Station's The Polar Express Train Ride go on sale Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's something that might help you cool-off.

Tickets for Union Station's Polar Express Train Ride go on sale at 9 a.m.

Passengers will enjoy a re-creation of the classic children's story aboard a real train.

Santa is even planning to greet families on-board.

Passengers are served hot chocolate and walker's shortbread by dancing chefs. Riders will also enjoy a reading of the classic book by Chris Van Allsburg.

Rides begin in December. For more information, visit chicagothepolarexpressride.com.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW