Police: 2 men steal car for joyride, injure 11 people in New Jersey

The incident was reported around 11 a.m. Monday.
Authorities said a 30-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the car. She was badly injured and taken to the hospital.
Then, a Citi Bike van was struck while a man was inside. He is said to be fine.
Further down the block, the men allegedly struck a van with two women and six children inside. Their conditions are not yet known.
Then, the suspects hit another car about a block further down.
The two men were arrested after a police chase.
Five to six blocks were blocked off on West Side Avenue immediately after the incident.
This is the car Jersey City police believe was stolen and used in a joy ride. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/ITDXNAuUcY— Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) July 22, 2019