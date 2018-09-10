Police: 3 teens shot near high school on South Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon near the Chatham Academy High School in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said.

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon near the Chatham Academy High School in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said.

The teens - ages 16, 17 and 18 -- were shot in the 9000 block of South Langley at about 4 p.m.

"Two students made it back to the school to the cafeteria looking for assistance and support. They are taught that if they're in the area and they have an issue to come back to the school for a safe haven. The third student that was shot actually remained in the alley until the ambulance picked that particular student up," said Chatham Academy Principal Tony Qadir Lyons.

The 16 year old was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The 17 year old was shot in the leg and is in critical condition.

The 18 year old was shot in the right arm and left armpit.

The 17- and 18-year-old victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital.

Police say the teens were walking when a light-colored sedan pulled up and a person inside opened fire.

Witnesses say they saw a man with a blue mask get out of a car and start shooting.

Police say it is unclear what lead to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

Area South detectives are investigating.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police are investigating a shooting near a school on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootinghigh schoolBurnsideChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body of kayaker who went missing in Lake Michigan found
Monday marks 1 year since death of Kenneka Jenkins in Rosemont hotel freezer
Crestwood fire chief ousted, under investigation
Special Olympian to sing national anthem at Cubs game Monday
Will Toni Preckwinkle run for Chicago mayor?
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to airport
Anthony Bourdain wins 6 posthumous Emmy awards
Case against Dallas officer who killed neighbor to go to grand jury
Show More
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Kanye West says he'll teach class at Art Institute; school says not true
Jason Van Dyke jury selection: 5 jurors sworn in Monday
Robbery suspect injured in shooting with police outside Maywood Burger King
More News