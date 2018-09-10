Police: 3 teens shot near high school on South Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4204761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police are investigating a shooting near a school on the city's South Side Monday afternoon.

Three teenagers were shot Monday afternoon near the Chatham Academy High School in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood, police said.The teens - ages 16, 17 and 18 -- were shot in the 9000 block of South Langley at about 4 p.m."Two students made it back to the school to the cafeteria looking for assistance and support. They are taught that if they're in the area and they have an issue to come back to the school for a safe haven. The third student that was shot actually remained in the alley until the ambulance picked that particular student up," said Chatham Academy Principal Tony Qadir Lyons.The 16 year old was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.The 17 year old was shot in the leg and is in critical condition.The 18 year old was shot in the right arm and left armpit.The 17- and 18-year-old victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital.Police say the teens were walking when a light-colored sedan pulled up and a person inside opened fire.Witnesses say they saw a man with a blue mask get out of a car and start shooting.Police say it is unclear what lead to the shooting.No one is in custody.Area South detectives are investigating.