Police: 'Coward' who killed Racine Officer John Hetland in custody

By
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- An arrest has been made in last week's murder of an off-duty Racine police officer, police said Thursday.

Kenosha and Racine Wisconsin law enforcement held a news conference Thursday evening confirming they have the man in custody they believe killed Racine, Wisconsin police officer John Hetland.

They called that man a "coward."

The suspect was arrested in Milwaukee. Law enforcement said he was taken to jail in Officer Hetland's handcuffs.

Police said their investigation is intensifying as they put together the pieces of the suspect's movements.

Authorities said he opened fire and killed Officer Hetland after Hetland intervened in a robbery in progress last week.

Police said they hope the officer's family can breathe easier through their grief as the work on the case continues.

"We have a person in custody, but the evidence that we need to put that finishing nail in his coffin, that's what we still have to do," said Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

Officer Hetland was laid to rest earlier this week with full police honors.

Racine hasn't lost a police officer in 45 years. More than 17 police agencies were involved in catching Hetland's suspected killer.
