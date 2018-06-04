Police: Boy, 5, in critical condition after shooting in Ford Heights

The Cook County Sheriff's Office said a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot in a home Monday morning in south suburban Ford Heights.The Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 11:25 a.m. in the 1100-block of Drexel Avenue.The boy was airlifted to Christ Hospital and then transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago where he remains in critical condition.The Cook County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting. No further details were released.