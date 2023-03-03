Armed carjacking suspect leads police on dangerous chase on California freeway

In the final scene of the chase, the suspect lost control after crashing into a vehicle in Harbor City and slammed straight into a pole.

CORONA, Calif. -- An armed carjacking suspect has been taken into custody after leading authorities on a dangerous chase that took a twisted turn when he shot at officers with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The pursuit began Friday at around 2:23 p.m. in Chino where officers were responding to calls of a reckless driver.

According to the Chino Police Department, officers then began chasing the suspect, who later crashed into a vehicle but refused to stop.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then pulled into a Shell gas station at 1550 E. Ontario Street in Corona and carjacked a pickup truck as Corona PD officers arrived - which he spent the entire chase driving.

AIR7 HD was over the scene the moment the suspect stopped on the 91 Freeway just before the 55 Freeway and pulled out what appeared to be an assault rifle and shot at officers.

Officers then fired back though no injuries were reported.

Two other shootings unfolded throughout the chase, one of which left the suspect's windshield riddled with bullet holes.

At several times, the suspect drove up to 100 mph, sometimes on surface streets.

At one point, the suspect came to a sudden stop on Woodruff Avenue and Allington Street in the Long Beach-Lakewood area when a group of students who had just gotten out of school blocked him.

AIR7 HD captured the long line of students crossing the street. The suspect waited for the students to cross and then sped off.

In the final scene of the chase, the suspect lost control after crashing into a vehicle in Harbor City and slammed straight into a pole.

He then jumped out of the truck - which was left mangled in the street - and attempted to carjack another vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

At least six members of law enforcement managed to tackle the suspect and ultimately take him into custody.

One other person was seen being placed in handcuffs, though his connection to the incident is unknown.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.