LIVE: Carjacking suspect leads authorities on chase from Fontana to Newhall

A possibly armed carjacking suspect led authorities on a 90-minute chase from Fontana to the Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities chased a carjacking suspect from Fontana to the San Gabriel Valley on Thursday.

The driver in a red Toyota pickup truck was believed to be armed.

The chase started just before 8 p.m. as the Tacoma led multiple ground units on a chase over the 10 Freeway from the Fontana area through Covina and toward Los Angeles at relatively low speeds, ranging from 30-50 mph.

The truck then switched over to the 101 near downtown Los Angeles.

Officers deployed spike strips more than once but the vehicle's tires appeared to be intact.

Still, as the truck drove near downtown it appeared to be slowing to 20-30 mph.

Traffic was fairly light, in part because cars were pulling over as they saw the flashing lights in their rear-view mirrors.

The truck continued on the 101 into the San Fernando Valley as the chase headed into its second hour.

Just before 9 p.m. the driver transitioned to the northbound 405 Freeway, again continuing at slow speeds.

The driver then transitioned to the 5 Freeway heading toward Newhall. At one point on the 5, the truck ran over a spike strip. The tires initiatially did , but the tires gave no indication of deflating.

