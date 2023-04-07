LIVE: LAPD chasing murder suspect in pickup truck with missing tire

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles police chased a wanted murder suspect in a pickup truck over surface streets at high speeds through the city on Friday.

The chase started shortly after noon Friday when LAPD's Southeast Division began chasing a silver Chevrolet four-door pickup truck in the South Los Angeles area.

Police believed a murder suspect was in the back seat of the truck.

The truck had visible damage to its front bumper, apparently from a collision during the chase.

Later in the chase it appeared the front right tire had gone flat and fallen off, possibly from a spike strip. The truck continued driving at high speeds on the rim. Later in the chase, the wheel bent at an angle and partially broke off as the truck continued to drive.

The truck mostly stuck to the Westchester and Inglewood areas near Los Angeles International Airport as it continued to flee. At one point it briefly pulled into the LAX terminal area and then returned to surface streets.

The truck rammed several cars when it hit traffic backed up at a light.

On Century Boulevard, the suspect then carjacked another SUV, and two women were seen fleeing on foot.

The chase resumed at high speeds in the new vehicle, a four-door SUV.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.