Caught on camera: Suspect jumps onto highway from speeding stolen police vehicle during pursuit

A suspect stole a CHP cruiser and led police on a high-speed chase through the Antelope Valley before jumping out of the moving vehicle onto the roadway.

LANCASTER, Calif. -- A suspect stole a California Highway Patrol cruiser and led police on a high-speed chase in Los Angeles County before jumping out of the moving vehicle onto the roadway.

The suspect appeared to hit his head on the roadway and was knocked unconscious from the impact as he jumped from the vehicle that was moving at least 45 mph through Antelope Valley. Officers pulled him off the roadway and began calling for medical attention.

Officers were seen performing CPR on him in the roadway before paramedics arrived.

The incident started with a collision in the Santa Clarita area. At one point, officials say the suspect brandished a shotgun and assault rifle and stole the CHP vehicle.

He fled at high speeds north on the 5 Freeway at speeds approaching 100 mph and eventually transitioned to the eastbound 138. The suspect was reported to have mental health issues.

At one point officers tried to place a spike strip in the roadway but he appeared to avoid it. A short time later, the suspect opened the driver side door of the vehicle, and jumped out. He hit the asphalt hard and was not moving as officers approached. An update on his condition was not immediately known.