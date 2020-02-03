Person killed, Illinois state trooper injured in I-57 crash in Riverdale; NB traffic lanes reopened

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- A person was killed and an Illinois state trooper was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 in south suburban Riverdale Monday morning, police said.

The trooper was in an unmarked squad car when it became involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 138th Street at about 2:30 a.m., police said.

Police said a car lost control and struck the trooper's car and both cars ran off the roadway, hitting a wall.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

A person in the car that lost control died at a local hospital, police said. Authorities have not released the person's identity.

The state trooper was transported to a hospital with minor non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The northbound lanes of I-57 closed between 147th Street and the Cal Sag Channel and the entrance ramp to northbound I-57 at 147th Street were closed for hours before reopening before 10 a.m.
