Chicago woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- The passenger in a car involved in a deadly crash involving an Illinois state trooper's vehicle on I-57 Monday morning has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The crash occurred at about 2:28 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at Cal Sag Road, police said.

Illinois State Police said Sindi Miller, 29, was driving in a car with her spouse, Camesia Miller, 46, in the front passenger seat. Police said Camesia Miller's actions unintentionally caused the death of her spouse and caused a two-car crash involving the state trooper's vehicle.

Police said a car lost control and struck the trooper's car and both cars ran off the roadway, hitting a wall.

Sindi Miller was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Camesia Miller remains hospitalized from injuries in the crash.

The trooper involved in the crash was also injured.

Camesia Miller has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and will be scheduled for a bond hearing after being released from the hospital, police said.
