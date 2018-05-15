Police: Man fatally ran over teen who tried to steal phone

A 27-year-old man is charged with murder after Fuquay-Varina police say he ran over and killed a 16-year-old boy who tried to run off with his cell phone early Monday morning.According to police, 27-year-old David Wendell Dixon first encountered 16-year-old Monterio Devon Whitehead and two other males at Walmart, where Whitehead asked to use Dixon's cell phone.Dixon allowed Whitehead to use his cell phone but then Whitehead tried to run off with it, police said.Dixon followed the teen in his car, chasing him from the Walmart parking lot to a nearby Home Depot parking lot.Police say Dixon drove his vehicle over a parking lot curb, then onto private property on East Broad Street, through a tree line and down a hill.That's when he hit and killed Whitehead, according to police.Dixon is charged with murder and is being held without bond.