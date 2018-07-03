Police: Officers shoot armed man after confrontation in West Garfield Park

Chicago police shot a man in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday evening.Police said that at about 8 p.m. officers responded to a call about a man with a gun in the 4700-block of West Fulton Street.When they arrived at the scene they saw a man with a gun, who then ran off with his gun in hand when they got out of their cruiser, officials said in a press conference.Police said the man ran back into an alley at Wayman and Cicero, and hopped a fence into a yard, then got into a confrontation with police.Police said the officers were then "forced to discharge" their weapons. Police said they believe six to seven shots were fired, though that number has not been confirmed.People nearby said they heard a slew of gunfire."I was in a restaurant ordering some food. I heard about 20 shots. I ducked down, and before you know it I seen the officer running up the alley or whatever," said Latonya Jackson, heard gunfire."Gunfire I think it's a little scary. My shop is right there. I've got my buddy's shop over here. It's crazy. It's like how they say. This is Chiraq," said Domingo Marquez, heard gunfire.Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.No further details have been released.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is now handling the investigation. Chicago police officials said they are cooperating fully with the COPA investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on standard 30 day administrative leave until the investigation is complete