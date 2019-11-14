Newly released police scanner audio sheds light on deadly high school shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Newly released police radio recordings give a glimpse into what authorities encountered as they responded to the school shooting in Santa Clarita, California.

In the audio, you can hear deputies and officers frantically searching for the shooter that opened fire at Saugus High School early Thursday morning.

Authorities can be heard requesting ambulances and additional resources as they find victims on campus.

Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.

The nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted out that a female patient is deceased and two male patients are in critical condition.



The male shooter was taken into custody after a search that lasted for a couple of hours.
