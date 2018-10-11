Police seek apartment burglar in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police are looking for a burglar in the South Loop neighborhood.

The man reportedly enters apartment buildings, rides the elevator to the top floor and then makes his way down floor by floor, checking for unlocked apartment doors along the way, police said.

The man was reportedly searching for apartments to burglarize in two incidents in the 1300-block of south Wabash Avenue on Oct. 2 between 9-9:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a light complexion, standing 6 ft. to 6 ft. 5 in., with shaggy black hair. He was seen wearing a red and blue Nike jacket, gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglarytheftapartmentchicago police departmentsuspect profileChicagoSouth Loop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Rogers Park killer still on the loose, businesses suffer
Kanye West at White House, in 'MAGA' hat, delivers surreal Oval Office show
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Glass pumpkin patch dazzles in suburban Chicago
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Neuqua Valley High School gears up for 2nd year of Cheer with a Peer
Chicago McDonald's gets spooky makeover
Show More
Toxic metal found in stores like Ross, Nordstrom Rack
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at day care
Man charged with fatal Riverdale neighborhood stabbing
When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago
2 Tenn. men accused of raping 9-month-old and filming it
More News