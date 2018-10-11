Police seek apartment burglar in South Loop

Chicago police are looking for a burglar in the South Loop neighborhood.The man reportedly enters apartment buildings, rides the elevator to the top floor and then makes his way down floor by floor, checking for unlocked apartment doors along the way, police said.The man was reportedly searching for apartments to burglarize in two incidents in the 1300-block of south Wabash Avenue on Oct. 2 between 9-9:30 a.m.Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man with a light complexion, standing 6 ft. to 6 ft. 5 in., with shaggy black hair. He was seen wearing a red and blue Nike jacket, gray pants and white shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8384.