I-290 CPD shooting involved suspect in Jaslyn Adams shooting; Inbound lanes closed at 25th Ave near Bellwood, Broadview

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD Supt. David Brown gives update on I-290 police shooting

BELLWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- All inbound lanes of I-290 are shut down from just before the 25th Avenue exit near Bellwood after a police shooting Thursday afternoon.

CPD Superintendent David Brown said officers were surveilling a suspect in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in the western suburbs around 4 p.m. When they tried to pull the suspect over while heading eastbound on the Eisenhower Expressway, the suspect fled and crashed on the side of the Eisenhower Expressway, then attempted to carjack another family's car that had stopped in the traffic on the expressway.

RELATED: Jaslyn Adams, 7, remembered at vigil after fatal shooting in West Side McDonald's drive-thru

Officers then shot the suspect, Brown said. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries, Brown said, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two firearms were recovered. Brown said it was not immediately clear if the suspect also fired at police or not.

All inbound lanes of I-290 are blocked from just before the 25th Avenue exit due to police investigation of a police shooting.



Brown said other people were involved in the incident and there are other suspects involved in the investigation, but would not give any further details about that. He did say the man who was shot was the only person taken into custody Thurday.

Adams was shot and killed last weekend while in a car with her father, in a McDonald's drive-thru in the city's Austin neighborhood. She was shot six times.

RELATED: Father speaks out after 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams fatally shot in McDonald's drive-thru

McDonald's employees said two men jumped out of another car, ambushed the family and fired repeatedly into their car. Police said more than 50 shots were fired.

Illinois State Police said they are on the scene assisting Chicago police with traffic control as CPD investigates the incident.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability tweeted that it was responding to the scene for an officer-involved shooting but did not offer any further details.

ISP said the lanes are expected to remain shut down for an indefinite amount of time.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and are warned to slow down and be careful if in the area of the investigation.
More TOP STORIES News