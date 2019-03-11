Police: Suspect chokes man for singing Christmas songs

EMBED <>More Videos

A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted another man over singing Christmas music.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. -- A man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted another man over singing Christmas music.

It happened earlier this week on Route 28 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

According to ABC affiliate WTAE, state police say Clayton Lucas, 25, became enraged when another man was playing Christmas music while en route from a halfway house to a treatment class.

Police say Lucas began to strike the man and choke him, causing him to almost lose consciousness.

Lucas is charged with aggravated assault and other offenses.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaassaultchristmasus worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family of boy, 13, killed in Englewood urges shooter to come forward
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy in Rockford in court Monday
2 detained in connection with girl's body found in duffel bag in Calif.
Black box found after Ethiopia plane crash kills 157
Police issue alert after River North robberies
Police: Woman shot boyfriend for snoring loudly
Des Plaines woman fatally struck by vehicle in Niles
Show More
Trump budget to seek more than $8B for border wall
CSO musicians go on strike
Jussie Smollett indicted on 16 felony counts by grand jury
Pregnant April the Giraffe is 'ready to go': WATCH LIVE
Man says he found videotape of R. Kelly sexually abusing girls
More TOP STORIES News