CHICAGO (WLS) --Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was charged Thursday with attempted extortion.
A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday morning alleges Burke used his office for personal gain. He is accused of "corruptly soliciting business" for his private law firm.
Burke is due in court at 3 p.m. Thursday. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.
The 75-year-old alderman is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He's been on the Chicago City Council for 50 years and has chaired its finance committee for the last three decades.
The FBI raided Burke's office at City Hall twice in the last several weeks, once on Nov. 29 and again on Dec. 13. Federal agents also raided the alderman's 14th Ward office on Chicago's Southwest Side on Nov. 29.
During the first set of raids, the FBI executed two search warrants, papering over the doors and windows of Burke's City Hall office and taking computers and files from his ward office.
The FBI did not comment on the raids. Neither did the alderman.
"I don't have any reaction," Burke said. "You know about as much as I do."
Burke said he would not his schedule or his campaign.
"I've done nothing wrong and I've always cooperated with investigations in the past and I'll continue to do so," he said.
The mystery in all of this remained: What are the feds looking at? There was widespread speculation that it had to do with the workers compensation fund which Burke's Finance Committee controls and was the subject of federal subpoenas in 2012. Nothing came of that investigation or any other previous investigation of the City Council's longest serving member.
Burke predicted after the first raid that the feds will find, in his words, "Nothing amiss."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.