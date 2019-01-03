POLITICS

Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke charged with attempted extortion

EMBED </>More Videos

The FBI raided Burke's office at City Hall twice in the last several weeks, once on Nov. 29 and again on Dec. 13.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke was charged Thursday with attempted extortion.

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Special Report on Alderman Ed Burke

A criminal complaint unsealed Thursday morning alleges Burke used his office for personal gain. He is accused of "corruptly soliciting business" for his private law firm.

READ: Criminal complaint against Alderman Ed Burke

Burke is due in court at 3 p.m. Thursday. If convicted, he could face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

The 75-year-old alderman is one of the last of the old Chicago machine politicians. He's been on the Chicago City Council for 50 years and has chaired its finance committee for the last three decades.

The FBI raided Burke's office at City Hall twice in the last several weeks, once on Nov. 29 and again on Dec. 13. Federal agents also raided the alderman's 14th Ward office on Chicago's Southwest Side on Nov. 29.
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI returned to City Hall for a second raid on Alderman Ed Burke's office late Thursday, sources tell ABC7.


During the first set of raids, the FBI executed two search warrants, papering over the doors and windows of Burke's City Hall office and taking computers and files from his ward office.

EMBED More News Videos

A pair of raids Thursday targeted powerful Chicago Alderman Ed Burke's offices at City Hall and on the Southwest Side.



The FBI did not comment on the raids. Neither did the alderman.

"I don't have any reaction," Burke said. "You know about as much as I do."

Burke said he would not his schedule or his campaign.
"I've done nothing wrong and I've always cooperated with investigations in the past and I'll continue to do so," he said.

The mystery in all of this remained: What are the feds looking at? There was widespread speculation that it had to do with the workers compensation fund which Burke's Finance Committee controls and was the subject of federal subpoenas in 2012. Nothing came of that investigation or any other previous investigation of the City Council's longest serving member.

Burke predicted after the first raid that the feds will find, in his words, "Nothing amiss."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschicago city councilraidFBIextortionChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FBI raids Alderman Ed Burke's City Hall office for 2nd time
Alderman Ed Burke holds Christmas fundraiser after FBI raids his Chicago offices
Alderman Ed Burke lays low day after FBI raids Chicago offices
Ald. Burke investigation appears rooted in 2012 Finance Committee probe
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
POLITICS
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
A look back at recent government shutdowns
Government shutdown 'could be a long time,' Trump says after meeting with Dems
More Politics
Top Stories
Pregnant teen wounded, boyfriend killed in Harvey shooting
Alderman Munoz pleads not guilty to domestic battery charge
Boy, 15, charged in CTA Red Line attack
CPS teacher charged with sex abuse
Historic congresswomen celebrate first day at work
What's the cheapest rental available in Chicago, right now?
Water Tower Place imposes supervision rules for teens
Man told USPS worker 'What's up, man?' before shooting him, prosecutors say
Show More
Pope Francis: Sex scandals have 'gravely affected' Catholic Church's credibility
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
New representatives from Illinois to be sworn in to Congress Thursday
2 wanted in connection with robbery of taxi driver in Kenwood
New single-dose flu medicine now available nationwide
More News