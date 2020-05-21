Coronavirus Illinois: Bars, restaurants can reopen outdoor dining on May 29 in Phase 3 of reopening, Pritzker says; COVID-19 cases top 100K with over 4K deaths

READ: GOV. PRITZKER'S UPDATES TO PHASE 3 OF 'RESTORE ILLINOIS' PLAN

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Bars and restaurants in Illinois will be allowed to reopen with outdoor seating starting May 29 as part of Governor JB Pritzker's updated Restore Illinois plan.llinois health officials announced 147 additional deaths and 2,388 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide total to 100,418, including 4,525 deaths.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,029 specimens for a total of 642,713. As of Wednesday, the statewide seven-day rolling positivity rate is 14 percent.Governor Pritzker announced Wednesday changes to Phase 3 of Illinois' reopening plan, specifically throwing struggling restaurants a big lifeline.Starting as early as next Friday, restaurants and bars can start adding limited outdoor seating."With the right restrictions, tables six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff and other precautions, the experts believe that these services can open at a risk comparable to other outdoor activities and give our hospitality industry a much-needed boost," Gov. Pritzker said.The news comes as restaurants report an 80-percent drop in revenue, 45-percent of workers have been laid off and 25-percent of restaurants and bars may close permanently.Chicago and some suburbs have already been discussing turning streets into dining areas."Let's close down streets. Let's expand sidewalk cafes. Let's use parking lots and public ways," Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association. "Let's show the world how innovative Illinois can be."In Phase 3, tables will have to be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks will also be required for staff.Gov. Pritzker also announced said all state parks will reopen on May 29 and outdoor activities with groups of up to 10 people can resume, including boating and camping. Illinois will also allow the reopening of indoor and outdoor tennis facilities, and golf courses will be able to accommodate foursomes at the same tee time.The governor said he's also looking at lifting restrictions on other outdoor recreation businesses, such as golf driving ranges and outdoor shooting ranges.Additionally, Gov. Pritzker shared good news for recipients of SNAP food assistance benefits on Wednesday. More than 1.8 million Illinois residents will soon be able to use their SNAP card to purchase groceries online.Gov. Pritzker said the federal government has approved the plan and Walmart and Amazon have already agreed to accept online orders from Illinois SNAP users.Access will begin June 2 without any additional action needed from users, Pritzker said. Link cardholders will receive an alert when their card is ready to use.And Illinois Dept. of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike shared positive news on another critical metric: the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois has fallen below 4,000.Dr. Ezike reported 3,914 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois and of those, 1,005 are in the ICU and 554 are on ventilators."This is the lowest number since we were capturing these numbers that we have had for COVID patients in the hospital," Dr. Ezike said.Illinois state lawmakers began a special session Wednesday, with Republican leaders set to take action on Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order. Lawmakers have been absent from Springfield since early March.In Springfield, Gov. Pritzker was greeted by protesters who demonstrated outside the convention center where House members were meeting. They then marched to the state capitol where the Senate returned to session.One of the first orders of business for the House was passing rules requiring members to wear masks. But State Representative Darren Bailey, who sued Gov. Pritzker over his stay-at-home order, refused to wear one. The drama prompted the House to vote to have him removed from the chamber.The governor said while he would like to see ethics reform and property tax relief happen this session, three days requires a short priority list."In particular, the number one concern is the budget and the number two concern is a COVID relief package, because we've got to help people across the state," Pritzker said.Also Wednesday, the Governor agreed to repeal his controversial order that would have charged businesses with a misdemeanor if they opened in violation of his stay-a- home order. However, he plans to push for legislation to make it a civil violation with fines, but no jail time.Meanwhile, there are some lawmakers who want to have more of a say on the phased economic reopening of the state. They want it based on a smaller and more specific regional basis.Several Republicans called for a vote on the "Restore Illinois" plan, saying that legislators should be able to represent their constituents in this."We believe that the General Assembly should take an up or down vote on the governor's Restore Illinois plan," said State Representative Tim Butler (R, Springfield)."We need a much more localized approach that will be based on data with decisions made by local officials," said Deputy House Republican Leader Dan Brady (R, Bloomington).Urging the entire state to stay the course, the governor said he once again relied on science as he invited two infectious disease doctors to help him make his case."Our transmission balance is tenuous, and business as usual could set off another wave of infections that threaten our lives and our livelihoods," said Dr. Emily Landon, with University of Chicago Medicine.Dr. Richard Novak from the University of Illinois Health System said nationwide vaccine trials are expected to begin this summer, including in Illinois, and he encouraged people to volunteer.He believes all four regions of the state including Cook County and Chicago are on track to move into Phase Three of his reopening plan on May 29.In the Northeast region, hospital admissions are down nearly 42 percent since May 1 and the test positivity rate falling more than 5 percent in the last 14 days.