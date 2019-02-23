POLITICS

Bernie Sanders to kick off presidential campaign in Chicago

In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Senator Bernie Sanders will kick off his campaign in Chicago next weekend.

The Democratic nominee hopeful will hold a rally at Navy Pier on Sunday, March 3, at 7 p.m.
RELATED: Senator Bernie Sanders announces presidential bid
The rally is free and open to the public, and attendees will be admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Sanders is a graduate of the University of Chicago, where he helped lead student protests against segregated housing and police brutality during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, according to a press release from his campaign.

RELATED: What to know about Bernie Sanders, Congress' longest-serving Independent
