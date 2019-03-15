Bill to raise tobacco sale age to 21 in Illinois heads to Governor Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- A prohibition on tobacco sales to those under 21 is now under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's consideration.The Senate voted 39-16 on Thursday to impose the restrictions under legislation known as Tobacco 21.The sponsor is Democratic Sen. Julie Morrison of Deerfield. Her idea is to prevent teenagers from picking up the deadly habit.A spokesperson for Pritzker said, "The governor believes in order to help build a healthy society we have to work to prevent young people from smoking. He looks forward to reviewing the legislation to raise the smoking age."Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel also released a statement in support of the bill: