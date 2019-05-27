Politics

Bill to remove abortion restrictions heads to Illinois House Monday

SPRINGFEILD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new bill that would remove abortion restrictions in Illinois is headed to the House floor Monday.

The Human Services Committee passed the bill Sunday night during a rare late-night session.

EMBED More News Videos

The Human Services Committee passed the bill Sunday night during a rare late-night session.



The measure would repeal both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975, removing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy, and expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.

"I applaud the legislators who voted yes tonight on the passage of the Reproductive Health Act. With the onslaught of attacks against reproductive rights happening all across the country, we must act to double down on protections here in Illinois. The time is now to ensure that we preserve access to safe, legal abortion in our state. We won't go backwards. The full General Assembly must act swiftly to pass the RHA," Chicago's new mayor Lori Lightfood said in a statement regarding Sunday's vote.

RELATED: ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue over Alabama abortion law

The previously stalled bill gained urgency recently after several states passed restrictive abortion laws.

RELATED: Alabama governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

RELATED: Missouri governor signs sweeping abortion bill with 8-week ban

RELATED: Georgia governor signs controversial ban on abortion after 6 weeks into law
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsspringfieldabortionhouse of representatives
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
28 shot, 5 killed in Memorial Day weekend gun violence
89-year-old woman killed in crash involving CPD officers
One Eleven Food Hall brings diverse food options to Pullman
Gambling expansion in Illinois back on the table
Three vehicle crash injures 5, including 2 babies
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
Boy, 16, missing from Chicago Lawn
Show More
Back of the Yards teen, Leslie Alarcon-Arajuo, missing
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Thundershowers, especially south Sunday
Minnesota moves toward banning 'conversion therapy'
Memorial Day 2019: Chicago remembers fallen military members
At least 2 dead following deadly Oklahoma tornado: Officials
More TOP STORIES News