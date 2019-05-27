Bill to remove abortion restrictions heads to Illinois House Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5318305" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Human Services Committee passed the bill Sunday night during a rare late-night session.

SPRINGFEILD, Ill. (WLS) -- A new bill that would remove abortion restrictions in Illinois is headed to the House floor Monday.The Human Services Committee passed the bill Sunday night during a rare late-night session.The measure would repeal both the state's Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act and the Illinois Abortion Act of 1975, removing restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy, and expand insurance coverage for procedures and contraception."I applaud the legislators who voted yes tonight on the passage of the Reproductive Health Act. With the onslaught of attacks against reproductive rights happening all across the country, we must act to double down on protections here in Illinois. The time is now to ensure that we preserve access to safe, legal abortion in our state. We won't go backwards. The full General Assembly must act swiftly to pass the RHA," Chicago's new mayor Lori Lightfood said in a statement regarding Sunday's vote.The previously stalled bill gained urgency recently after several states passed restrictive abortion laws.