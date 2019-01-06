NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Candidates for Chicago mayor Amara Enyia and Paul Vallas

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel surprised many when he announced he wouldn't run for re-election.

Quickly, a number of candidates jumped into the race to replace him.

Some are familiar names, while others are political newcomers. Over the next few weeks, we'll talk with the candidates ahead of next month's election on February 26, 2019. We begin with Amara Enyia and Paul Vallas.

WATCH: Interview with Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia
Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia is interviewed in part 1 of Newsviews.


WATCH: interview with Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas is interviewed in part 2 of Newsviews.

