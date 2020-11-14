Chicago cannabis sales help avert city layoffs under new 2021 budget agreement

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7223850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Chicago budget for 2021 includes a property tax increase and layoffs to deal with a $1.2 billion deficit, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's budget proposal.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Christmas came early after an agreement was made to avert any layoffs for Chicago city workers.Lightfoot presented her 2021 budget last month. She said it would include a property tax increase and layoffs to address the city's more than $1 billion budget deficit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.It had included $106 million in personnel cuts through eliminating, vacant positions, layoffs and furloughs.Now money from the sale of cannabis will be used to protect those city jobs.A joint statement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Federation of Labor President Bob Reiter was released Saturday afternoon.