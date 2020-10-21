Mayor Lori Lightfoot to outline budget proposal, reportedly featuring property tax increase, layoffs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will present her proposal for Chicago's 2021 budget, which reportedly features a property tax increase and layoffs to address the city's more than $1 billion budget deficit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Under Mayor Lightfoot's plan, property taxes would reportedly increase by $94 million and the gas tax will increase by three cents a gallon.For a home worth $250,000, the property tax increase translates into a $56 increase, according to a source briefed on the budget talks.A budget watchdog group calls that a tough sell during a pandemic."You're putting already beleaguered taxpayers, citizens, people that are fighting to hang on to their homes and their businesses in a much more difficult place," said Laurence Msall, president of the Civic Federation.Sources said that means the mayor is looking at about 350 layoffs of non-union city employees, and five furlough days for those exempt workers. She is also expected to propose eliminating 1,000 vacant positions.Many of those could come from the police department, which currently has 700 sworn, non-exempt vacancies, further straining relations with the union which is negotiating a new contract for the rank and file."It's pretty ridiculous to think you're going to cut spots on the police budget in this very violent year," said Chicago FOP president John Catanzara.Monday she would only say she's looking at a wide range of options."We always look internally first, we can't go to taxpayers and ask them for more, and we pretend that the status quo, turning the size of the budget, the way in which we deliver service, that that's all fine and can't be touched," Lightfoot said.ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington says there are simply no good options."It's looking like she is going to have to insist on a tax increase, perhaps a small one," Washington said. "There is no way to get out of this budget crisis without a property tax increase."Starting next Monday, there will be a series of public hearings. If any federal stimulus money comes through, the budget can be revisited. It must be approved by December 31.